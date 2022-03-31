Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

