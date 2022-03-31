Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.11 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

