Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.11. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

