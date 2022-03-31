Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

