Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 138 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,417 shares of company stock worth $29,191,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $214.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.79 billion, a PE ratio of 143.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.