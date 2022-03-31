CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 1,709.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $51,459,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $41,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CDK Global by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 954,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

