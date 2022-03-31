CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.59

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.59 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBZ. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63.
In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.
CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
