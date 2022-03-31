Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $850.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

