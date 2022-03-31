Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
CPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $850.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.