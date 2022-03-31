Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRM opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $166.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.40.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Castor Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Castor Maritime by 83.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Castor Maritime in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

