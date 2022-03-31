Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 173,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,778. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,805 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,918 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

