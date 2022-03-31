CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Issues Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 1,134,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,053. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
