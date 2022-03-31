CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Issues Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 1,134,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,053. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 197,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

