Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $199.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day moving average of $190.72. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

