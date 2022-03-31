Carvana Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.93) Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.93) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $125.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.07. Carvana has a 12 month low of $97.70 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 27.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $482,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.