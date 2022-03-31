Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Short Interest Down 30.9% in March

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth $417,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter worth $481,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGRN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.20. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a negative return on equity of 112.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

