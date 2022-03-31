Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inseego by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 113,961.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 228,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inseego news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $433.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

