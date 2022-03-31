Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF) Upgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Capital & Regional (OTCMKTS:CRPLF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Capital & Regional from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.
CRPLF stock remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. Capital & Regional has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.
Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital & Regional (CRPLF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.