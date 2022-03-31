Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

Shares of COF stock opened at $134.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $528,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after acquiring an additional 931,872 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

