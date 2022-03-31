Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 13,877 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 597,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

