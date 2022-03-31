Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BITF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,212,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after buying an additional 909,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $2,173,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $2,093,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $804.21 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

