Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $227,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01.

