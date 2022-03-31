Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in March

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGEMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

CGEMY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. 31,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

