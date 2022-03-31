Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.24) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

