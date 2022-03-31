Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CADL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,457. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CADL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 413.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.