Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63, Fidelity Earnings reports.
CADL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,457. Candel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CADL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.
