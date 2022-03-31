Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 1,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,492.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,301.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,269.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,138.00 and a 52-week high of $1,513.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

