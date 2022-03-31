Canal Capital Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

NYSE V opened at $223.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $428.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

