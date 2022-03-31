Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.27

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$171.27 and last traded at C$167.81, with a volume of 31545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$169.98.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$159.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$157.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The company has a market cap of C$119.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Also, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.