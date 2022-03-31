Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 310

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Shares of GKP stock opened at GBX 247.25 ($3.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £528.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 202.77. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 139.11 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 261.90 ($3.43).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.