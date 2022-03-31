Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 7,005 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Air Lease worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 210,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,328,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $10,989,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Air Lease by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $597.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

