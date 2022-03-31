Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 62,890 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,890 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 627,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,576. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.