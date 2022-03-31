Cambiar Investors LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.36. The stock had a trading volume of 197,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,484. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.36.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

