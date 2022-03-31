Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Update

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,240,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 37,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CEI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,248,680. Camber Energy has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,043,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 2,510,635 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 2,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,665,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,075 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

