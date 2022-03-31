Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 568,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,513. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.