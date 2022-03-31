Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 568,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,513. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLMT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

