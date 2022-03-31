Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $61.18

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.18, but opened at $59.45. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $61.75, with a volume of 4,109 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 878,838 shares of company stock worth $52,523,904. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,904 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

