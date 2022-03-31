Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $19.87

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $19.15. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 100 shares.

CALT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.09.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,997,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

