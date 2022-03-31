Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after buying an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 48,420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

