Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Up 4.1%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.18. 8,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,004,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Calix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Calix by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

