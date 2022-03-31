Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CALM traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.51. 55,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,243. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -329.81 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,542,000 after acquiring an additional 384,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $12,323,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

