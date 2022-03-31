CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI stock opened at $304.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.80. CACI International has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.