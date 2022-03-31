C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

CHRW stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

