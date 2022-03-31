Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE BUR opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 327,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 52,769 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 275,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

