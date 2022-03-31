Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BZLFY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZLFY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,935 ($38.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 2,400 ($31.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,019.50.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

