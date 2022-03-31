Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $72.71 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,437,000 after purchasing an additional 290,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,541,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $449,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,895,000 after acquiring an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

