Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 13,035 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

WFC stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.