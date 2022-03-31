Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 54,726 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NetApp by 749.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth $608,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

