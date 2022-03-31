Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 25,410 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,410 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.80 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.