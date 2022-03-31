Brown Advisory Inc. Has $18.34 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.10.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $373.82 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

