Brown Advisory Inc. Has $15.26 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,049 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $73.72 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

