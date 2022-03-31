Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 3,554 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.59.

Shares of DE opened at $415.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

