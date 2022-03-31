Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 13,609 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $292.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $251.84 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

