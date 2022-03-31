Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.78% of Vectrus worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,561 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 197,215 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $424.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.